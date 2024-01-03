Suspected armed robbers kill 4 in Nasarawa supermarket

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers killed four persons at a supermarket in Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

He said the four-man gang stormed the Wisdom Supermarket at One Man Village in the Karu local government area of the state with sophisticated weapons and opened fire on customers at about 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday.

“The Commissioner of Police of the state, Umar Nadada, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia to move to the scene of the incident and carry out a comprehensive investigation,” the spokesman added.

