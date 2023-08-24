Suspected armed robbers kill soldiers in Edo

Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday shot dead a soldier in Edo State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, told journalists on Thursday the soldier was shot dead by the hoodlums who attacked the patrol van conveying the deceased and two of his colleagues at the First Eastern Circular intersection in Benin City.

The patrol van, according to the spokesman, was escorting another van loaded with “Ghana-Must-Go’’ bags presumably loaded with cash.

Nwabuzor said an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack was ongoing.

He said: “The Edo State Police Command can confirm that a soldier was killed in Benin on Wednesday. A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighbourhood.

“The hoodlums carted away `Ghana-Must-Go’ bags believed to have been loaded with cash from the van.

“Since they were in their patrol vehicle, they should be armed. The assailants acted on information.”

