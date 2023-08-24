Metro
Suspected armed robbers kill soldiers in Edo
Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday shot dead a soldier in Edo State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, told journalists on Thursday the soldier was shot dead by the hoodlums who attacked the patrol van conveying the deceased and two of his colleagues at the First Eastern Circular intersection in Benin City.
The patrol van, according to the spokesman, was escorting another van loaded with “Ghana-Must-Go’’ bags presumably loaded with cash.
Nwabuzor said an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack was ongoing.
He said: “The Edo State Police Command can confirm that a soldier was killed in Benin on Wednesday. A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighbourhood.
“The hoodlums carted away `Ghana-Must-Go’ bags believed to have been loaded with cash from the van.
“Since they were in their patrol vehicle, they should be armed. The assailants acted on information.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...