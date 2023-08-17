84-yr-old man kills 75-yr-old wife over s3x in Edo

An 84-year-old man identified as Gabriel Ahuwa, has been arrested by the police in Edo State, south-south Nigeria, for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife denying him s3x.

The octogenarian, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, was arrested on Wednesday after family members reported the matter to the police.

While addressing a news conference in Benin, the state capital, Nwabuzor said the father of seven who was among 198 suspect apprehended in the state for various crimes, such as armed robbery, kidnapping and murder, allegedly confessed to killing his wife.

Read also: Edo police arrest man for shooting wife during argument

”The suspect is not remorseful. After killing his wife, he still claimed that his action was the only solution to her starving him of s3x,” the police spokesman said.

The suspect who spoke to journalists during the parade, reportedly said his wife had been denying him sex for a long time leading to his frustration.

“My wife does not listen to me. Anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me, she will decline. We have given birth to seven children.

“I reported my wife to my family and hers too, but she failed to listen to them and continued with her old ways.

”Meanwhile, I heard that she has been sleeping with some pastors,” the suspect said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now