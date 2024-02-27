Nigerian Army to court-martial one officer, 16 soldiers for alleged murder, others

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Jos in Plateau State on Tuesday inaugurated a general court-martial to try 17 personnel for alleged murder and other crimes.

The President of the court, Brig.-Gen. Liafis Bello, said at the event the court was convened by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar.

He added that the court was convened in accordance with the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Armed Forces Act (Rules of Procedure) 1972, and other extant laws.

The affected personnel comprised one officer and 16 soldiers.

Bello said: “The Nigerian Army thrives on discipline, regimentation, and utmost professionalism.

“Unraveling a court martial in the Nigerian Army is a routine duty aimed at ensuring strict compliance with the dictates of the military justice system.

“It is delightful to know that 3 Division keyed into the Chief of Army Staff command philosophy, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly effective force toward achieving our constitutional responsibility within a joint environment.

“To achieve this, strict discipline, maintaining exemplary leadership, regimentation and utmost professionalism cannot be over-emphasised.

”It is on this premise that this division deemed it appropriate to convey this general court-martial to try serving personnel for the commission of infractions.”

The president stressed that the court would be guided by the provision of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, Armed Forces Act (Rules of Procedure) 1972, and other relevant laws.

He added that the principles of natural justice, equity, and fairness would be the court’s watchword.

He charged counsel to ensure decorum during proceedings.

In a chat with journalists at the event, the Chief Prosecutor, Maj. Aminu Mairuwa, said the essence of court-martial was to ensure that army personnel would always operate within the confines of rules of engagement, code of conduct, and international best practices.

Mairuwa, who is the Acting Deputy Director of Legal Services in the division, said the affected personnel were accused of murder and unlawful possession and sale of firearms, among other unacceptable conducts.

The accused personnel will be arraigned on March 6.

