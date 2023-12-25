Nigerian Army to drop number of troops for internal security

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Monday, commended the troops of Operation Safe Haven for their efforts in tackling insecurity in Plateau State.

He spoke at a luncheon organised for the troops in Mangu, Plateau State.

OPSH is a special military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States.

Lagbaja, who was represented at the event by the Commander, Corps of Artillery, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, said the army would drop the number of troops on internal security.

He stressed that the luncheon was designed to celebrate the troops’ weathering all challenges and ensuring Plateau and Nigeria remain peaceful.

The COAS said: “At the moment, over 50,000 officers and men are on duty in various communities across the nation.

”So, we have put this luncheon to boost the morale of our troops in tackling the insecurity currently confronting us in Nigeria.

“I desire to return our troops home to their families in safety.

“So, we are going to drop the number of troops on internal security and build the capacity of other security agencies in addressing all internal security challenges.”

He assured the troops of his plans to improve their welfare, saying the year ahead looked promising for the Nigerian Army.

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for supporting the troops in achieving positive results in their bid to secure lives and property in the state.

Earlier, the Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, thanked the COAS for organising the luncheon.

He said the gesture would stimulate the troops to do better.

