Court sentences soldiers, three others to death for 2021 coup plot in Ghana

A court in Ghana on Wednesday sentenced six people to death for their roles in the 2021 attempted coup in the West African country.

The convicts, including three soldiers and a civilian staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, were arrested while testing weapons at an old shooting range in Accra, the country’s capital.

The men were picked up by security agents after telephone taps led to a blacksmith shop where they ordered the manufacturing of the weapons.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court, however, acquitted three men, including a police chief, Benjamin Agordzo, on the charge.

Also freed were Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

The Ghanaian Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, expressed happiness at the ruling.

Dame led the prosecution team during the trial.

He said: “It is a significant judgment because the constitution of Ghana as the fundamental law of the country, which has sustained the stability of the nation, frowns seriously upon any attempt to overthrow a government and that is why that offence [treason] is punishable by death.”

