Sports
Ghanaian striker dies after collapsing on pitch
Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing on the pitch during a league match in Albania on Saturday.
28-year-old Dwamena was playing for Egnatia against Partizani.
“Despite the immediate intervention of specialist doctors he unfortunately passed away,” said the Albanian Football Federation (AFL).
Dwamena was the leading scorer in the Albanian league this season with nine goals.
The Ghanaian had won nine caps and scored two goals for his country.
Saturday’s match was abandoned after the collapse, and the federation has postponed all games scheduled in Albania this week.
“The AFL expresses its deepest condolences to the Dwamena family and the Egnatia club for this great loss that has shocked the entire Albanian football community,” the federation added.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said it sent “our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment”.
“He served his country well and showed class any time he represented Ghana,” GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku said in a statement.
