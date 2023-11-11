EPL: Arsenal put three past Burnley, Man Utd beat Luton

Arsenal put up a fine display at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as they clinched a 3-1 victory over Burnley.

The Premier League clash saw the Gunners lead at the break through a Leandro Trossard goal in the added time of the first half.

The visitors fought back early in the second half and equalised through Josh Brownhill, but Arsenal soon took back the lead as William Saliba fired in.

In the 74th minute, Oleksandra Zinchenko scored the third for the hosts to seal victory and pushed the Mikel Arteta side to second spot.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United sealed a 1-0 victory over Luton Town.

Earlier in the day, Wolverhampton Wanderers had defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, forcing Spurs to lose points and drop to third in the table.

With the win, the Red Devils climbed to sixth in the table.

In another Premier League game played concurrently, Crystal Palace were beaten at home 3-2 by Everton.

Newcastle United will play against Bournemouth later on Saturday.

