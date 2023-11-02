Arteta takes blame for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup ouster

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he was disappointedwith himself after his side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat to West Ham as Arteta made six changes to his starting XI, with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard on the bench.

“I’m very disappointed. I’m responsible for that,” he said.

“We’re out of the Cup, we wanted to play a very different game and compete.

“The game took a direction because of the first goal but we have to see much more from the team and earn the right to win.

Read Also: Five-star Arsenal thrash Sheff Utd as Brentford punish Chelsea

“I’m disappointed with myself. We wanted to play in a different way and we weren’t able to do that. Every time we lose the pain is there.

“We have to use this pain and this defeat to prepare the best way for Newcastle [in the Premier League] on Saturday.”

Manchester United also crashed out of the competition after they lost to a superb Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

First-half goals from substitute Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall were followed up by a solo effort from Joe Willock on the hour to give the visitors a 3-0 victory.

Newcastle will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on fellow Premier League side Chelsea, who beat Blackburn 2-0 in the fourth round.

In the other Carabao Cup games on Wednesday, Liberal defeated Bournemouth 2-1, Everton thrashed Burnley 3-0, and Fulham defeated Ipswich 3-1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now