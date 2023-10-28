Five-star Arsenal thrash Sheff Utd as Brentford punish Chelsea

Arsenal put up a fine performance in the Premier League on Saturday as they thrashed Sheffield United 5-0.

The Gunners extended their unbeaten start to the season with the win and are now in second spot, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick while Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu also netted for the hosts at the Emirates Stadium.

Read Also: Bellingham’s 92nd-minute goal wins El-Clasico for Real Madrid

Earlier in the day, Chelsea fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo sank a wasteful Chelsea in the west London derby.

The Blues, who had 17 shots to Brentford’s seven, were punished for their wastefulness.

Victory lifted Brentford to 10th in the table, one point and one place above Chelsea.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now