Bellingham’s 92nd-minute goal wins El-Clasico for Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured victory over Barcelona in El-Clasico as Jude Bellingham scored an incredible equaliser and a 92nd-minute winner.

The England footballer, who now has 10 goals across 10 La Liga games, helped Real Madrid come from behind to beat rivals Barcelona.

It was his first El Clasico appearance, and his brace made the difference at Camp Nou.

Ilkay Gundogan’s first Barca goal had put the hosts ahead after six minutes.

But Bellingham smashed a sensational leveller in the 68th minute, finding the top corner from 30 yards out before netting an injury-time volley.

Los Blancos’ win meant they moved above Girona on goal difference at the top of La Liga, and four points clear of third-placed Barcelona.

