NFF chief calls for massive fan support for Super Falcons ahead Ethiopia clash

Ibrahim Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has called on Nigerians to turn out in support of the Super Falcons on Tuesday, October 30, 2023, when they play Ethiopia in their 2024 Olympics qualifier at the Abuja National Stadium.

In order to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, the Nigeria Super Falcons must overcome their opponents in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium having forced Ethiopia to a 1-1 draw in Addis Abeba on Wednesday.

Recall that the Nigeria ladies had a fine performance at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, making it to the knockout stage before narrowly losing out to eventual finalist England.

Gusau says his board is determined to build on the success of the World cup and qualifying for the Olympic Games will be another major boost for the team.

For the game on Tuesday, Gusau has now called on fans to show massive support for the ladies.

Read Also: Super Falcons secure first-leg draw against Ethiopia in Olympic qualifier

”These girls need the support of everybody and one of the ways Nigerians must show they support the team is by coming out to watch team and cheer them.

”This kind of support cannot be quantified and it helps the team to give their all infront of their home crowd,” Gusau stated.

The Nigeria Women team last qualified for the Olympic Games fifteen years ago in 2008.

A win for the Falcons in Abuja against the Ethiopians will see them take on either Cameroon or Uganda in the next round of the qualifying series.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now