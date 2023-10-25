Super Falcons secure first-leg draw against Ethiopia in Olympic qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Falcons played a draw against Ethiopia in the first leg of the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Falcons, who were without head coach Randy Waldrum, held Ethiopia to a 1-1 in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Birkie Amare gave Ethiopia a startling lead in the sixth minute after slotting in a goal following a goalmouth scramble.

Rasheedat Ajibade, the Falcons’ captain, then volleyed in a long-range goal from outside the box to bring the score even in the 52nd minute.

When substitute Ifeoma Onumonu headed home in the 92nd minute, the Falcons believed they had won, but it was called offside.

Rinsola Babajide, an English native, entered the game in the 71st minute and made her Falcons debut.

The second leg of the second round tie will take place on Tuesday, October 31.

Recall that the Falcons have failed to qualify for the past three editions.

The Nigerian ladies made their first appearance at the Olympics in Sydney 2000 and going on to feature at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, they failed to qualify for London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

