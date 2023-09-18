Super Falcons cruise to next round as Sao Tome withdraw from AWCONQ tie

Sao Tome and Principe have withdrawn from the qualifiers for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), as Nigeria’s Super Falcons easily advance to the second round.

The first leg of the first round qualifying match between the Nigerian women and Sao Tome and Principe was slated to take place this weekend.

But the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been alerted of Sao Tome and Principe Football Association’s decision to withdraw from their qualifying contest.

The Super Falcons will now take on the winner of the tie between Cape Verde and Liberia in second round, billed to take place between November 27 and December 5, 2023.

The winner will qualify for the 2024 AWCON which will be hosted by Morocco.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Super Falcons finished in fourth position at the last edition of the competition also hosted by Morocco.

