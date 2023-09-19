Sports
Champions League: Man City begin title defence with comeback win
Manchester City started off their Champions League season with a comeback victory over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.
The game played at the Etihad Stadium saw the host fall behind late in the first half through Osman Bukari’s opener, but they turned around to win 3-1.
Losing at halftime, City fought back with Julian Alvarez scoring 72 seconds after the restart before making it 2-1 after an hour.
Rodri cemented the win with a 73-minute third for the Pep Guardiola side, who won a treble last season to seal their best-ever season of football.
In the other game of Group G, played earlier on Tuesday, RB Leipzig defeated their hosts Young Boys 3-1 to stay top of the table.
Read Also: Arsenal, Man Utd, City, Newcastle discover Champions League group foes
In Group H, Spanish Champions Barcelona thrashed Royal Antwerp 5-0 as FC Porto also defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 to begin the race for second round.
Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and João Félix were all on target for Barcelona, who had also sealed a 5-0 win in the La Liga last weekend against Real Betis.
In Group F, Kylian Mbappe scored for Paris St-Germain in their 2-0 home win over Dortmund. In the other game of the group played earlier, Newcastle United played a 0-0 draw against AC Milan.
In Group E, Atletico Madrid and Lazio played a 1-1 draw while Feyenoord defeated nine-man Celtic 2-0 in a thrilling encounter in the Netherlands.
