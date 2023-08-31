Sports
Arsenal, Man Utd, City, Newcastle discover Champions League group foes
Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City have discovered their Champions League group stage foes during the draw on Thursday.
Newcastle United will play European giants Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Group F.
The English side are making a return tO the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2002-03.
Manchester United will play Bayern Munich, while holders Manchester City are in the same group as RB Leipzig.
Arsenal have been paired with Sevilla and Celtic face Atletico Madrid.
Read Also: Man City claim the Treble with historic Champions League triumph
Group stage draw in full
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
The group stages will run from 19 September to 13 December, with the final at Wembley on 1 June.
