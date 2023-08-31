Arsenal, Man Utd, City, Newcastle discover Champions League group foes

Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City have discovered their Champions League group stage foes during the draw on Thursday.

Newcastle United will play European giants Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Group F.

The English side are making a return tO the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2002-03.

Manchester United will play Bayern Munich, while holders Manchester City are in the same group as RB Leipzig.

Arsenal have been paired with Sevilla and Celtic face Atletico Madrid.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The group stages will run from 19 September to 13 December, with the final at Wembley on 1 June.

