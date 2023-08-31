UEFA boss advices Saudi league to avoid Chinese mistakes

Aleksander Ceferin, president of the European football governing body, UEFA, has advised the Saudi Arabia pro-league to not go the way of the Chinese League.

The football chief was referring to their recent heavy spending in luring players from Europe to play in their league.

Ceferin said the Chinese League made the same mistakes and said “that’s not the right way to do it”.

Multiple-time world best player, Cristiano Ronaldo now plays in the league, as well as a host of other players who moved to the topflight this summer.

Read Also; Ceferin emerges as new UEFA president

“It’s not a threat, we saw a similar approach in China,” Ceferin told L’Equipe.

“They bought players at the end of their careers by offering them a lot of money. Chinese football didn’t develop and didn’t qualify for the World Cup afterwards.

“That’s not the right way to do it. They should work on player and coach development, but that’s not my problem.”

Spending by Chinese Super League clubs was curbed by a transfer tax in 2017 but the Saudi Pro League has a long-term investment plan, with Michael Emenalo appointed as director of football to lead its acquisition and youth development strategy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now