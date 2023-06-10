Man City claim the Treble with historic Champions League triumph

Manchester City have made a remarkable history as they defeated Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday night.

The Pep Guardiola side, who already claimed the English FA Cup and the English Premier League, have now completed the Treble.

City defeated their Italian opponents 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, thanks to a second-half winner by Rodri.

Manchester City became the second English team after Manchester United, to ever win the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

It was a game of two giants, as Inter put up a good fighting spirit against a City side that was favourites ahead of the encounter.

52-goal top scorer Erling Haaland had a quiet night, and Kevin de Bruyne went off injured in the first half, as City struggled to find the eureka moment.

City also had to survive a few scares when Federico Dimarco’s header bounced off the bar and goalkeeper Ederson made a stunning late save to deny Romelu Lukaku late on.

In the end, it was Manchester City that carried the day with Guardiola and his players finally making the history they have long deserved.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan finished third in Serie A, and will make it to the competition next season. The Italians already won a gong this season.

For Guardiola, the Spaniard has now added a third Champions League title to the two he won at Barcelona, the last coming in 2011.

