Peseiro invites 23 Super Eagles stars for Sierra Leone clash

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has invited 23 players for next weekend’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia.

Captain Ahmed Musa, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defender William Ekong, midfielder Alex Iwobi, forward Moses Simon, and striker Victor Osimhen, are all invited.

Home-based goalkeepers Victor Sochima and Olorunleke Ojo are also called, as well as Rivers United defender Ebube Duru and Bendel Insurance FC midfielder Divine Nwachukwu.

The Super Eagles are top of their qualification group with nine points from four matches, followed by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs who have seven points.

Leone Stars, who gave the Eagles a tough run in Abuja on Day 1 of the qualification series before succumbing 2-1, are on five points.

Sao Tome and Principe, who play the Super Eagles on the final day of the series in September, are bottom with only one point.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfileders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey)

