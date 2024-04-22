Inter seal 20th Serie A title after beating rivals Milan

Inter Milan sealed the Italian Serie A title for the 20th time after defeating city rivals AC Milan in a league encounter in San Siro on Monday night.

Inter beat Milan 2-1 to confirm top spot in the league this season, with five games to spare.

It is a first Serie A title as manager for Simone Inzaghi, who has been in charge of Inter since 2021.

It was a fine time for the Italian championship leaders as they defeated their closest rivals in the race in a historic Derby della Madonnina.

Read Also: Spalletti to take year-long break after guiding Napoli to Serie A title

Francesco Acerbi was unmarked to head in Benjamin Pavard’s flick-on from a corner to give Inter the lead in the 18th minute.

Marcus Thuram then smashed their second into the bottom corner early in the second half, before Fikayo Tomori headed in from close range to give Milan brief hope 10 minutes from time.

There were three red cards in injury time as tempers boiled over.

Milan’s Theo Hernandez and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries were sent off for their part in a brawl, before Milan captain Davide Calabria was also sent off for violent conduct.

Second-placed Rossoneri are now 17 points behind Inter. And this was the first time the Serie A title has ever been won in the 116 years of the Milan derby.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now