Sarri resigns as Lazio manager after fifth defeat in six games

Maurizio Sarri has resigned from his role as manager at Serie A side Lazio Roma after his team picked up a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions.

Lazio fell to a 2-1 home loss last Monday againsy Udinese, leaving them ninth in the Serie A table, seven points off the final European qualification place.

The Rome club were also knocked out the Champions League last week by Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

Sarri, who joined Lazio in 2021 replacing Inzaghi, led the team to second place in Serie A last season, their best league finish since they won the title in 1999-2000.

Assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello has been placed in interim charge.

His first test will be this weekend’s Serie A clash against bottom club Frosinone.

They will then face Juventus in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup over two legs next month.

Recall tha Sarri had won the title with Juventus in 2019-20. A year earlier, he was at Chelsea, where he won the Europa League, finished third in the Premier League and reached the Carabao Cup final.

