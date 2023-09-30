Osimhen on target as Napoli thrash Lecce

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has picked up his scoring form once again as he netted for the second game in a row.

Osimhen, who had suffered a four-game goal drought, resumed scoring for his club Napoli in their previous game against Udinese.

The 24-year-old scored again today (Saturday) as his side thrashed Lecce 4-0 in a Serie A match.

Read Also: Osimhen ends goal drought as Napoli thrash Udinese

Osimhen scored the second goal in the 51sf minute after the opening goal came in the 16th minute through Østigård.

Gaetano made the game safe for Napoli when he scored in the 88th minute before Politano converted a penalty to extend the lead to 4-0.

The win moves Napoli to third spot in the league table with 14 point while Lecce sit 7th on 11 points.

