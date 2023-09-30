EPL: Man City’s 100% start ended by Wolves, Man Utd beaten as Arsenal win

Manchester City have seen their winning run in the Premier League ended by Wolverhampton Wanderers following a 2-1 scoreline on Saturday afternoon.

It was Wolves’ second win in the league this season and they succeeded in defeating the champions.

A Ruben Dias own goal put the hosts ahead before Julian Alvarez free-kick levelled, but Hwang Hee-chan restored the lead for the hosts who held on to win.

Pep Guardiola’s men remain top of the table despite defeat, but could be knocked off their perch if Liverpool beat Tottenham in Saturday’s late game.

Elsewhere, Manchester United were beaten at home with a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

United had fallen at their previous home game against Brighton, and have now made it two successful home defeats.

Joachim Andersen’s superb strike gave Crystal Palace the impressive victory at Old Trafford.

In the other Premier League encounters on Saturday, Arsenal thrashed Bournemouth 4-0, Brighton lost 6-1 to Aston Villa, Newcastle defeated Burnley 2-0, West Ham defeated Sheffield United 2-0 while Luton FC stunned Everton 2-1.

