Referees’ body admits error in disallowing Diaz goal in Liverpool defeat

For disallowing Luis Diaz’s goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, the Referees’ body PGMOL has admitted it was an error.

PGMOL said the decision to disallow the goal was “a significant human error”.

At 0-0 and with the Reds a man down, Diaz’s goal was ruled out by an unusually quick VAR decision in which the customary offside line graphic was not shown.

Liverpool eventually lost the game after a 96th minute winner which came from a Joel Matip own goal after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota had been sent off for his side.

“PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred,” the statement read.

“PGMOL will conduct a full review.”

“The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials.

“This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene.”

With the defeat, Liverpool missed the chance to go top of the table after Manchester City had lost earlier in the day to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

