Ramos scores own goal as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Defender Sergio Ramos scored an own goal as his old rivals Barcelona defeated his new side Sevilla in a La Liga game on Friday night.

Ramos, why recently returned to Sevilla, had spent 16 years with Real Madrid before moving to Paris Saint-Germain where he played for two years.

Returning to Spain, Ramos is facing Barcelona for a record 34th time, but it was his goal that settled the encounter.

The 37-year-old settled the game when he shinned Lamine Yamal’s header across goal and past his own keeper in the 76th minute.

Champions Barca deserved the win and forward Joao Felix smashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar in an open first half.

Barca lost Raphinha to a first-half hamstring injury in the one downside to a result which took them top of La Liga, above neighbours Girona.

