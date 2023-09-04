Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla after 18yrs

After leaving Sevilla for Real Madrid 18 years ago and then to Paris St-Germain, former Spain defender Sergio Ramos has finally returned to his boyhood club.

The 37-year-old, who left Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Spanish side.

“It’s a very special day, returning home is always a tremendous joy,” said Ramos, who returns to Sevilla with the club bottom of La Liga.

“I am happy to return and try to contribute as soon as possible, which is the important thing.”

Read Also: Messi, Ramos fire PSG to victory at Nice

Ramos earned a record 180 caps for Spain over 16 years and won a World Cup and two Euro titles, as well as four Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

He grew up on the outskirts of Seville and entered the club’s academy at the age of seven. Before joining Real Madrid in 2005, he made 50 appearances across all competitions.

During his 16 seasons in the Spanish capital, Ramos made 671 appearances, collected 22 trophies, and added five La Liga championships to his European triumph.

After his Real contract finished in 2021, he joined PSG and played there for two seasons, earning back-to-back league championships.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now