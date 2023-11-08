UCL: Man Utd beaten in seven-goal thriller, Arsenal compound Sevilla woes

Manchester United fell to a 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen, a result that highly dented their chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Red Devils were reduced to 10 men in the first half as Marcus Rashford was shown a red card in the 42nd minute.

Leading 2-0 by the 28th minute through a brace by Rasmus Højlund, United controlled the game until it collapsed for them as the hosts fought back.

Bruno Fernandes scored via a penalty in the second half after Copenhagen had equalised 2-2 late in the first half, to put United back in control.

But an 83rd and 87th minute goals sealed the win for the Denmark club.

In the other Group A game, Bayern sealed qualification to round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray. United are bottom of the group with three points.

Read Also: Fan gets three-year ban for racially abusing Tottenham’s Son

At the Emirates Stadium, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka scored as Arsenal claimed a comfortable 2-0 Champions League victory over lacklustre Sevilla.

Arsenal top Group B on nine points from four games, while Sevilla are bottom of the table.

The Spanish side, who won the Europa League last season, are still looking for their first win in this Champions League campaign.

In the other game of Group B, PSV defeated Lens 1-0.

In Group C, Real Madrid thrashed Sporting Braga 3-0 to advance to the round of 16, while Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin in the other game of the group.

In Group D, Real Sociedad and Inter Milan have both qualified for the knockout stages of the competition after they both clinched victories on Tuesday night.

While Sociedad sealed a 3-1 win over Benfica, Inter pipped Salzburg 1-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now