‘Female manager’ll soon head men’s football team in England’

The manager of the England women’s national team, Sarina Wiegman has expressed her optimism to someday see a female manager lead a men’s football team in England.

Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the summer, believes it is only “a matter of time” before a female manager takes full-time charge of a club.

There has only been one case of a female team heading a men’s club in England, which was Hannah Dingley who briefly took over at League Two club Forest Green Rovers in the summer, but on an interim basis.

However, professional men’s clubs in France and Italy had previously appointed female managers on a full-time basis.

Wiegman told BBC in an interview: “I think it will happen, I’m not sure how long it will take but I think it would be good.

“I think it’s a matter of time and that comes with the development of the game.

“Women are everywhere, women are head of countries and in business too. [But] the balance of women in high-ranked positions, that should be a little more balanced between men and women.

“In football, we’re not used to having women coaching men at the highest level.”

Despite suggestions 54-year-old Wiegman could succeed men’s England national team coach, Gareth Southgate as manager of the England men’s team, Wiegman says she remains committed to the women’s game.

“My thoughts now are totally not in men’s football, my thoughts are with the women’s game and what we can do,” said Wiegman, who had a spell on the coaching staff of Dutch men’s team Sparta Rotterdam in 2016.

“I really love my job for the FA and with England. This is the highest level, I work with world-class players, in the best facilities and expertise around me for support. I am just really enjoying it.”

