Sports
England secure Euro 2024 qualification with Italy win
The Three Lions of England have secured qualification for the 2024 European Championships billed to be hosted by Germany.
England, who finished second in the last edition of the tournament after losing to Italy in the final, qualified for next year’s competition after beating Italy 3-1.
England only needed a point to secure their place but it was Italy who first scored at Wembley as Gianluca Scamacca scored from close range after 15 minutes.
Read Also: France, Portugal, Belgium qualify for Euro 2024
The Gareth Southgate side then came from behind to take all three points, starting with a 32nd-minute penalty converted by Harry Kane.
Kane scored his 60th goal for his country after Jude Bellingham ran through and was fouled by Giovanni di Lorenzo.
Bellingham then set up Marcus Rashford to cut inside and beat Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 57th minute before Kane scored the third late on for England.
With the defeat, Italy are third in the group and will play Ukraine in their final qualifier in what will be a decisive match to determine who finishes second.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....