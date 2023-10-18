Messi surpasses Suarez in Conmebol W’Cup qualifiers goal record

Lionel Messi is now the leading scorer in the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers after his two goals sealed victory for Argentina against Peru.

Messi, who had been on the sidelines due to injury in the club side, opened the scoring after 32 minutes and added a second with a spectacular finish moments later.

The 36-year-old now has 31 goals in Conmebol World Cup qualifiers, surpassing Luis Suarez 29 for Uruguay.

Read Also: Injured Messi missing as Inter Miami lose US Open Cup final

“This team is incredible. Every time they play they are very close to being the best in history,” Messi said.

“On a game level I think we have grown. After winning the World Cup we are confident, very loose, more united and firm. Hopefully we can continue to grow.”

Ripples Nigeria reported week’s back how Messi missed Inter Miami’s US Open Cup final defeat by Houston Dynamo and had not started a match for his club since 21 September.

He came on as a substitute in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday and started in Lima on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now