France, Portugal, Belgium qualify for Euro 2024

Three teams have sealed qualification for the 2024 European Championship, as France, Portugal and Belgium fought their way through on Friday night.

France forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice as his side held off the Netherlands with a 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the tournament’s finals.

France secured their spot in the competition billed for next summer, with two matches to spare.

Mbappe opened the scoring after seven minutes in Amsterdam and netted his second early in the second half, while Quilindschy Hartman pulled a goal back for the hosts late on.

Didier Deschamps’ France side have won all six of their Euro qualifying matches and join Belgium, Portugal and hosts Germany in securing their spot at Euro 2024

For Belgium, Romelu Lukaku was on target as they sealed a tight 3-2 victory over Austria to secure their place in the finals.

The winner in Vienna would qualify and Belgium got the better of their hosts to top of Group F on 16 points with five wins and one draw from six matches and three points clear of Austria.

Elsewhere, two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal seal qualification to the Euros after a 3-2 home victory over Slovakia.

After Goncalo Ramos’ opener in the group J clash, Ronaldo scored a penalty before David Hancko pulled a goal back in the 69th minute.

Portugal captain Ronaldo quickly restored his side’s two-goal lead with his 125th international goal before Stanislav Lobotka added a late second for Slovakia but Portugal held on.

The victory meant, Portugal had won all their qualifying games, and they join France, Belgium and Germany as teams qualified for the competition.

