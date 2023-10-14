To win AFCON, Eagles must be ready to face any team —Peseiro

As the call for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title win by the Super Eagles heightens, the head coach Jose Peseiro has said what the team needs to do.

Peseiro who led the Eagles through the qualifying series said the team must be ready to face the best teams on the continent to stand any chance of emerging champions.

The 2023 AFCON is billed to take place in Cote d’Ivoire between 13 January and 11 February, and Nigeria have been drawn in Group A alongside the hosts, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Following the draw, Peseiro stated that his team must brace up for a tough AFCON campaign.

“If we want to win the AFCON we must be ready to face any team. Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau are good teams. If we want to win the AFCON, we have to win the group,” Peseiro tells reporters.

“It is not going to be easy because in a tournament anything can happen. You need to put a lot things in place. You need focus in a short tournament like this.

“We want to win this group and qualify for the next phase. But first we have to play Lesotho and Zimbabwe. We must be at the next World Cup.”

The Super Eagles, who have World Cup qualifiers to play before the year runs out, will open their AFCON campaign with a clash against Equatorial Guinea at the Alhassan Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe on January 14, 2024.

