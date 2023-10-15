Enyimba win five-goal thriller vs Akwa Utd, Sporting Lagos held goalless

Enyimba, the current champions, upset Akwa United 3-2 in an exciting Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match on Sunday in Aba.

Innocent Gabriel gave George Finidi’s team the lead in the 12th minute and three minutes later, Chijioke Mbaoma doubled their lead.

With a header late in the first half, Kufre Ebong helped Akwa United come back and cut the deficit then in the 67th minute, David Philip converted a straight free kick to tie the score for the Promise Keepers.

But two minutes later, a free kick from Somiari Alalibo gave Enyimba the advantage once more as they held on to win.

Elsewhere, Sporting Lagos were held to a goalless draw against Doma United.

Remo Stars recorded the only away win of the day, beating Bayelsa United 2-1 in Yenagoa.

Former Flying Eagles forward Adams Olamilekan gave the Sky Blues the lead on four minutes after he was set up by Samuel Anakwe.

Substitute Sikiru Alimi doubled Remo Stars lead 12 minutes from time.

Ekeson Okorie reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 88th minute.

Former champions Rivers United were held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Shooting Stars recorded their second win of the season, edging past Gombe United 2-1.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba FC 3-2 Akwa Utd

Bayelsa Utd 1-2 Remo stars

Abia warriors 1-0 Kano pillars

Rivers Utd 0-0 Kwara Utd

Rangers Int 2-1 Niger Tornadoes

Sporting Lagos 0-0 Doma Utd

Shooting stars 2-1 Gombe Utd

