Sports
New NPFL board invites clubs for first consultative meeting
The newly inaugurated board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has invited clubs of the league to a meeting billed to hold on Thursday, August 3.
The 20 club chairmen and general managers will meet for the first time at the Sandralia hotel in Abuja for a consultation meeting.
The board members and club Chieftains are likely to discuss the 2023–24 season, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on August 26–27.
The agenda for the meeting was not specified in the invitation letter signed by Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer.
Read Also: Enyimba, Remo Stars get tough Champions League draws
At the meeting, the new board will also get the chance to present their vision and plan for building on the momentum from the previous season, which the new Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, led as an interim boss.
“The board under my watch will build on the gains achieved last season especially now that we have the backing to operate as a properly constituted board”, Elegbeleye pledged.
The meeting on Thursday would also avail the board the opportunity to welcome the newly promoted clubs, namely Sporting Lagos, Kano Pillars, Katsina United and Heartland FC.
