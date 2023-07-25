Enyimba, Remo Stars get tough Champions League draws

Nigerian representatives Enyimba and Remo Stars have been handed tough opponents in the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Enyimba, who emerged champions of Nigeria after the Super Six tourney last month, will face Ahli Benghazi of Libya in the first round.

The Peoples’ Elephant will travel away for the first leg, and host the reverse fixture in Aba a week after.

The winners of the tie will go on to face either Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon or ASEC Mimosa Cote d’Ivoire in the next round.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars will take on Ghanaian Premier League champions, Medeama.

The first leg is scheduled for Ghana, the second leg will take place in Ikenne, and the winners on aggregate will square up against Horoya FC of Guinea for a place in the group stage.

In the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United and Bendel Insurance will be participating.

While Rivers United will face the winner of the tie between Etoile Filante of Burkina Faso and Senegal‘s Ziguinchor for a slot in the group stage, Bendel Insurance will keep a date with ASO Chlef of Algeria in the preliminary stages.

Should the Benin Arsenals scale through, they will face former champions RS Berkane in the second round.

The first leg of the games is scheduled for between August 18-20, while the reverse fixture will be played a week after.

