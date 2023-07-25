Elanga leaves Man Utd for Nottingham Forest

Sweden forward Anthony Elanga have completed his move to Nottingham Forest from Manchester United.

The forward has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League side, who escaped relegation last season.

The 21-year-old moves on from Old Trafford, with Forest believed to have paid United a fee of £15m.

Elanga had been with United since he was 12 and achieved a first-team breakthrough in 2021, reaching 55 appearances before Forest stepped in.

He said: “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well.

“It’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at the City Ground.

“I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.

“I’ve been here with United. It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special. I’m ready for the challenge.”

