Saudi club move to lure Mbappe with jumbo pay

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal offered a whopping amount as pay to Kylian Mbappe in an effort to lure him to leave Paris St-Germain.

The Saudi side have made a world record £259m bid for the France forward, who has a year left on his current contract.

The 24-year-old France captain has refused to sign an extension at PSG and was not selected for their pre-season tour to Japan.

The club want to sell Mbappe now rather than see him leave for free next summer, and so, have given Al-Hilal the permission to speak with the forward.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have all expressed an interest in Mbappe, who has previously said he intends to leave PSG for free at the end of next season and is believed to prefer a move to Real Madrid.

But should Mbappe make the move to Al-Hilal, he will have beaten the record of Neymar, whose £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is the current highest transfer fees.

Reports say the club have offered Mbappe a €700m wage for a one-year contract, amounting to €13.4m a week.

Al-Hilal are one of the clubs owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

They have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea this summer.

