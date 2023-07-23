Continental champions South Africa lose to Sweden at World Cup

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa squandered a one-goal lead to eventually lose to Sweden in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The African champions conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 to Sweden in the opening Group G game on Sunday.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, South Africa took the lead through a 48th-minute goal by Hildah Magaia.

Less than 20 minutes after, Sweden hit back to equalise through Fridolina Rolfo.

The game was heading for a draw before Amanda Ilestedt netted the winner for Sweden in the 89th minute.

South Africa are yet to earn a point at the World stage, having lost all three matches on their only previous appearance in 2019.

This is Africa’s second defeat at this year’s women’s World Cup following Zambia’s 5-0 loss to 2011 champions Japan on Saturday.

Only Nigeria’s Super Falcons have secured a point at the tournament after their hard fought 0-0 draw with Canada.

Morocco will be in action on Monday when they face two-time champions Germany.

The Super Falcons on Nigeria will be playing in their second game of the tournament against hosts Australia.

