US Friendly: Fernandes, Sancho on target as Man Utd beat Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho helped Manchester United seal a 2-0 friendly win over Arsenal at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

The match was played in front of a stadium soccer record crowd of 82,262.

Fernandes, who was recently handed the captain band for United, beat Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards to open scoring.

And Sancho doubled the advantage with a powerful shot into the top corner also in the first half.

Read Also: Wenger says Arsenal in good place to win Premier League

Arsenal created a number of chances but failed to find the net, including Gabriel’s late header which was deflected wide.

Towards the end of the game some fans started throwing punches at each other in the stand behind the United goal, although the altercation was quickly resolved.

After the final whistle, the two teams took part in a penalty shoot-out – with both managers having decided their players needed to practise in front of a crowd.

United won that too, 5-3, after Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira skied his effort over the bar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now