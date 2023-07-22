Aina joins Nottingham Forest on one-year deal

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been acquired by English Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

The Nigerian international agreed to a one-year contract that included future option clauses.

The 26-year-old became Forest’s first summer signing.

Aina told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.

“The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He’s told me it’s a family club, he’s told me we have a great bunch of players and he’s told me I’ll enjoy it here.

“It’s exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world and I always want to challenge myself.

Read Also: Aina helps Torino win with first-ever goal for club

“I know some of the boys well already which is good for me, but I’m excited to meet the rest of my teammates and get to know everyone.

“I saw Forest in action last season and the fans are as loud as can be throughout the whole game, which is something I’m relishing and can’t wait to experience. I can’t wait for it.”

Nottingham Forest Head Coach, Steve Cooper, said: “We’re really pleased that Ola has joined us.

“He’s a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A. He’s a really good player, but a good athlete as well.

“He’ll definitely make the team stronger and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, added: “We are pleased to welcome Ola to Forest.

“In the discussions that Steve and I have had with him we can see how excited he is to join Forest and return to the Premier League after enjoying his time outside of England in Serie A.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now