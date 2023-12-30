EPL: Man Utd beaten by Forest after Chelsea overcome Luton in thriller

Manchester United were stunned by Nottingham Forest as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in a Premier League encounter on Saturday night.

The Red Devils had sealed an incredible win in their last game as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

But Forest seemed too much for the side, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring an 82nd-minute winner to secure all three points for the hosts.

Nicolas Dominguez had opened the scoring after a goalless first half before Marcus Rashford thought he had rescued a point for the visitors with an equaliser.

Read Also: Man Utd out of Champions League after defeat to Bayern

With the win, Forest recorded their first Premier League victory over United in 29 years.

It was United’s 14th defeat of a dreadful campaign, their most before the end of a year since 1930-31.

Earlier at the weekend, champions Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 2-0, Wolverhampton Wanderers thrashed Everton 3-0, and Crystal Palace beat Brentford 3-1.

Much earlier, Chelsea and Luton Town played a five-goal thrilling encounter, with Chelsea securing the 3-2 victory. Elsewhere, Aston Villa defeated Burnley 3-2.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now