Sports
EPL: Man Utd beaten by Forest after Chelsea overcome Luton in thriller
Manchester United were stunned by Nottingham Forest as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in a Premier League encounter on Saturday night.
The Red Devils had sealed an incredible win in their last game as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2.
But Forest seemed too much for the side, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring an 82nd-minute winner to secure all three points for the hosts.
Nicolas Dominguez had opened the scoring after a goalless first half before Marcus Rashford thought he had rescued a point for the visitors with an equaliser.
Read Also: Man Utd out of Champions League after defeat to Bayern
With the win, Forest recorded their first Premier League victory over United in 29 years.
It was United’s 14th defeat of a dreadful campaign, their most before the end of a year since 1930-31.
Earlier at the weekend, champions Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 2-0, Wolverhampton Wanderers thrashed Everton 3-0, and Crystal Palace beat Brentford 3-1.
Much earlier, Chelsea and Luton Town played a five-goal thrilling encounter, with Chelsea securing the 3-2 victory. Elsewhere, Aston Villa defeated Burnley 3-2.
