OFFICIAL: Peseiro unveils 25-man Super Eagles AFCON squad

Published

10 mins ago

on

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has announced the final squad to represent Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 25-man squad was posted on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) X handle on Friday, 29 December 2023.

The Eagles are looking to win their fourth AFCON title at the tournament which holds at Cote d’Ivoire between 13 January and 11 February, 2024.

Peseiro listed three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards.

The Nigeria squad are scheduled to fly to United Arab Emirates for camping before heading to Côte d’Ivoire for the finals.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.

Super Eagles’ 25-man squad for AFCON:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali
Francis Uzoho
Olorunleke Ojo

Defenders:

William Troost-Ekong
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Ola Aina
Zaidu Sanusi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Semi Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Chidozie Awaziem
Kenneth Omeruo

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi
Raphael Onyedika
Joe Aribo
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi

Forwards:

Victor Osimhen
Victor Boniface
Kelechi Iheanacho
Moses Simon
Ademola Lookman
Ahmed Musa
Umar Sadiq
Samuel Chukwueze

