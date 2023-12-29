OFFICIAL: Peseiro unveils 25-man Super Eagles AFCON squad

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has announced the final squad to represent Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 25-man squad was posted on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) X handle on Friday, 29 December 2023.

The Eagles are looking to win their fourth AFCON title at the tournament which holds at Cote d’Ivoire between 13 January and 11 February, 2024.

Peseiro listed three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards.

The Nigeria squad are scheduled to fly to United Arab Emirates for camping before heading to Côte d’Ivoire for the finals.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.

Super Eagles’ 25-man squad for AFCON:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali

Francis Uzoho

Olorunleke Ojo

Defenders:

William Troost-Ekong

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Ola Aina

Zaidu Sanusi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Chidozie Awaziem

Kenneth Omeruo

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi

Raphael Onyedika

Joe Aribo

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Forwards:

Victor Osimhen

Victor Boniface

Kelechi Iheanacho

Moses Simon

Ademola Lookman

Ahmed Musa

Umar Sadiq

Samuel Chukwueze

