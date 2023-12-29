Sports
Ancelotti extends contract with Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has extended his contract with the team through June 2026.
In 2021, the 64-year-old Italian was signed to the Bernabeu for a second time, this time for a three-year term, which should end in 2024.
Ancelotti has won 10 titles as Real boss, including two Champions Leagues – most recently in his first season back at the club in 2021-22.
He has also lifted one La Liga title, two Copas del Rey, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups and the Spanish Super Cup once.
Read Also: Ancelotti sets European record as Real Madrid emerge La Liga champions
Ancelotti previously managed Real between 2013 and 2015, with his departure coming a year after he had won the Champions League.
He returned for a second spell in charge, replacing Zinedine Zidane, after leaving Premier League club Everton in June 2021.
The Real manager is the only coach to have won four European Cups, while he is also the first to win all five major European leagues in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain.
Real Madrid are currently top of La Liga after 18 matches, and are still in their local cup competition as well as the Champions League.
