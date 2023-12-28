Arsenal unbeaten home run ends with defeat to West Ham

Arsenal have dropped more points in their race for the Premier League title as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.

The game played at Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners struggle as their visitors clinched a famous victory.

It was a ruthless display by West Ham, who converted two of their three shots on target, while Arsenal squandered a host of opportunities.

Read Also: Brighton survive late scare to beat Spurs in six-goal thriller

Second-placed Arsenal missed the chance to go top of the table, and their unbeaten home run was ended by the defeat.

Tomas Soucek fired in Jarrod Bowen’s cutback to open the scoring early in the game before Konstantinos Mavropanos expertly headed in a corner in the 55th minute.

Despite plenty of possession and pressure, Arsenal could not find a response, leaving them two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now