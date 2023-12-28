Sports
Arsenal unbeaten home run ends with defeat to West Ham
Arsenal have dropped more points in their race for the Premier League title as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.
The game played at Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners struggle as their visitors clinched a famous victory.
It was a ruthless display by West Ham, who converted two of their three shots on target, while Arsenal squandered a host of opportunities.
Second-placed Arsenal missed the chance to go top of the table, and their unbeaten home run was ended by the defeat.
Tomas Soucek fired in Jarrod Bowen’s cutback to open the scoring early in the game before Konstantinos Mavropanos expertly headed in a corner in the 55th minute.
Despite plenty of possession and pressure, Arsenal could not find a response, leaving them two points behind league leaders Liverpool.
