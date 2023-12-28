Sports
Brighton survive late scare to beat Spurs in six-goal thriller
Brighton put up a fine performance as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a Premier League encounter on Thursday night.
The game played at the American Express Stadium saw the hosts leading 4-0 before Spurs attempted a fightback late in the game.
Spurs dominated the early possession but Brighton took control when teenager Jack Hinshelwood in the 11th minute.
Joao Pedro then converted a penalty in the 23rd minute after Dejan Kulusevski had pulled back Danny Welbeck in the box, to keep Brighton in command at halftime.
Pervis Estupinan fired a brilliant 25-yard dipping effort into the top corner to make it three before Pedro scored his second of the night in the 75th minute.
Spurs fought back and made a huge press as the game drew to a close, with Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies pulling two goals back. They however could not convert a string of other late chances.
The win sees Brighton climb above Newcastle into eighth, while Spurs stay fifth, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
