Man City seal comeback win at Everton, Chelsea beat Palace

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 in a Premier League encounter at the Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Jack Harrison had opened the scoring for the hosts in the 29th minute, putting them ahead at halftime.

But in a game of two halves, Everton conceded three second half goals from the champions, with Phil Foden scoring the equaliser on 53 minutes.

Julian Álvarez then put City ahead by converting a penalty in the 63rd minute before Bernando Silva scored the third on 86 minutes to give the away team a big win.

With the win, the Pep Guardiola side climb above Tottenham Hotspur to sit fourth in the table, five points behind the top of the table having one game at hand.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a thrilling Stamford Bridge encounter.

Michael Olise was the goalscorer for Palace while Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke scored for the Blues.

In another Premier League clash on Wednesday, Brentford fell to a 4-1 loss to visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

