Liverpool beat Burnley to go top of Premier League

Liverpool have climbed to the top of the Premier League table after beating Burnley 2-0 on Boxin Day.

The Reds dominated the encounter and had two goals disallowed by the referee for offside.

It was Darwin Núñez who netted the openinh goal in the sixth minute and helped his side hold on till Diogo Jota sealed the win in the final minute.

The Jurgen Klopp side are now two points above second-placed Arsenal on the table, with the Gunners having a game in hand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by visiting Nottingham Forest, whose Chris Wood netted a hat-trick on his return to his former club.

At Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke continued his goal scoring form as he helped his side clinch a 3-0 home victory over Fulham.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United fell to a 3-2 defeat against visiting Luton FC, who benefitted from two own goals.

Later on Tuesday night, Manchester United will play host to Aston Villa.

