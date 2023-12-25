Sports
NFF schedules two warmup ties for Super Eagles ahead AFCON
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly concluded plans for two international friendly games for the Super Eagles in January.
The friendlies will serve as warmup for the team ahead of the rescheduled 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cote d’Ivoire.
The Super Eagles will reportedly play against Burkina Faso and against Cape Verde in January before the Nations Cup begins on January 13 to February 11.
Three-time African champions Nigeria are hoping to win a fourth title next year and have been drawn in Group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.
Read Also: Sports Minister to meet with Peseiro over Super Eagles’ recent performance
Nigeria’s first game will be against Equatorial Guinea on January 14 at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium.
They will then play against Cote d’Ivoire on January 18 before their last group game which will be against Guinea Bissau on January 22.
The Eagles are billed to camp in Saudi Arabia ahead of the tournament, with the camp to open on December 29.
The NFF has already submitted a provisional 41-man list to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with the final 27-man squad expected to be released January 3.
