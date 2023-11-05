Aina scores as Nottm Forest claim first win in seven games

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was on target for Nottingham Forest as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Aina, who recently joined the Premier League side, opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

It was the Nigeria international’s first goal for the club, and was spectacular as he powerfully side-footed into the net from 25 yards.

Orel Mangala’s powerful 25-yard strike immediately after the break sealed the victory for the hosts.

In-form Villa would have gone third in the Premier League if they had clinched all three points, but instead they lost in the league for the first time since September.

The victory takes Forest up from 16th to 12th in the Premier League table, while Villa stay fifth.

Meanwhile, former Torino star Aina now has five goals in 144 appearances in top-flight league football.

