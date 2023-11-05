Sports
Diaz rescues point for Liverpool in difficult Luton clash
Luis Diaz scored a late equaliser for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw with Luton Town in a Premier League clash on Sunday.
Diaz, who had had an emotional week with his father still missing, came on as a substitute to salvage the point for his team.
Diaz’s father remains missing after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia, and the forward lifted his shirt to show a message of “freedom for papa”.
He headed in Harvey Elliott’s cross five minutes into added time after Luton had broken the deadlock on 80 minutes through substitute Tahith Chong.
The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side third in the table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.
Luton, on the other hand, climb out of the bottom three to 17th due to their superior goal difference over Bournemouth.
