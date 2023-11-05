Diaz rescues point for Liverpool in difficult Luton clash

Luis Diaz scored a late equaliser for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw with Luton Town in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Diaz, who had had an emotional week with his father still missing, came on as a substitute to salvage the point for his team.

Diaz’s father remains missing after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia, and the forward lifted his shirt to show a message of “freedom for papa”.

Read Also: Klopp wants Liverpool vs Spurs replayed following VAR error

He headed in Harvey Elliott’s cross five minutes into added time after Luton had broken the deadlock on 80 minutes through substitute Tahith Chong.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side third in the table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Luton, on the other hand, climb out of the bottom three to 17th due to their superior goal difference over Bournemouth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now